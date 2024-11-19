The organisation is ready to provide full support to the reform commission to ensure fair and transparent elections, says its assistant secretary general

Commonwealth pledges support for free and fair elections in Bangladesh

The Commonwealth’s Assistant Secretary General Prof Luis Gabriel Franceschi has underscored the organisation’s commitment to supporting free, fair, and transparent elections in Bangladesh.

He made the remarks on Tuesday following a meeting with members of the Election Reform Commission in Dhaka's Agargaon. Franceschi is leading the Commonwealth delegation currently visiting the country.

The Commonwealth is ready to provide full support to the reform commission to ensure fair elections, Franceschi told reporters.

Badiul Alam Majumdar, head of the Election Reform Commission, said, “The Commonwealth delegation inquired about Bangladesh’s electoral system. They have expressed their willingness to provide all necessary support to facilitate fair elections.”

The interim government established the Election Reform Commission on Oct 3. The eight-strong body has been tasked with submitting recommendations and a report to the chief advisor within 90 days.

The commission is gathering insights and exploring ways to overhaul the electoral system with the aim of ensuring free, inclusive, and impartial national and local elections in the future.