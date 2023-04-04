    বাংলা

    Mob attacks fire service headquarters after Bangabazar blaze continues for hours

    Incensed by the inability of firefighters to put out the blaze quickly, a group attacked the agency’s offices, injuring four

    Published : 4 April 2023, 08:02 AM
    Updated : 4 April 2023, 08:02 AM

    A mob, agitated by the failure of firefighters to quickly douse a devastating fire at Dhaka’s Bangabazar, have attacked the Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.

    The fire at Bangabazar, one of the largest markets for cheaper clothes in Bangladesh, was reported at 6:10 am on Tuesday. The headquarters of the fire service is near the market, so the first fire service unit arrived at the scene within minutes.

    But the breeze continued to spread the fire to nearby markets and buildings.

    At 9:30 am, an agitated mob threw brickbats at the fire service headquarters and attacked the control room.

    At least four fire service personnel were injured in the attack, said the agency’s Director (Operations) Lt Col Tajul Islam.

    “They vandalised the headquarters, entered the control room and caused disruptions,” he said.

    Law enforcers then brought the situation under control and removed the mob from the offices.

