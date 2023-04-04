Mob attacks fire service headquarters after Bangabazar blaze continues for hours

A mob, agitated by the failure of firefighters to quickly douse a devastating fire at Dhaka’s Bangabazar, have attacked the Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.

The fire at Bangabazar, one of the largest markets for cheaper clothes in Bangladesh, was reported at 6:10 am on Tuesday. The headquarters of the fire service is near the market, so the first fire service unit arrived at the scene within minutes.

But the breeze continued to spread the fire to nearby markets and buildings.