Bangladesh honours 44 Indian, Russian members of Liberation War’s Allied Force

The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs of Bangladesh has accorded a reception to 36 Indian and eight Russian members of the Allied Force of 1971 Liberation War.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque expressed gratitude to the 44 foreign soldiers at the event at a Dhaka hotel on Sunday.

India's contribution to the Liberation War will be “remembered forever”, he said and thanked the neighbouring country for sheltering Bangladeshis during the war.