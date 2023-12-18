Bangladesh honours 44 Indian, Russian members of Liberation War’s Allied Force

The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs of Bangladesh has accorded a reception to 36 Indian and eight Russian members of the Allied Force of 1971 Liberation War.
Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque expressed gratitude to the 44 foreign soldiers at the event at a Dhaka hotel on Sunday.
India's contribution to the Liberation War will be “remembered forever”, he said and thanked the neighbouring country for sheltering Bangladeshis during the war.
Major General Madhob Aron, a retired officer of the Indian Army who fought for Bangladesh, said they expect both the countries will continue maintaining good relations. “Mutual cooperation will bring blessings to the people of the two countries.”
“This victory is our joint victory. I can see that Bangladesh has advanced far. Let this succession continue,” another Retired Russian army official
Retired captain Gobenko Vitaly Bitrovich is leading the Russian delegation.