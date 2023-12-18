    বাংলা

    Bangladesh honours 44 Indian, Russian members of Liberation War’s Allied Force

    India's contribution to the Liberation War will be “remembered forever”, AKM Mozammel Haque says

    Malay Kumar
    Published : 17 Dec 2023, 09:47 PM
    Updated : 17 Dec 2023, 09:47 PM

    The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs of Bangladesh has accorded a reception to 36 Indian and eight Russian members of the Allied Force of 1971 Liberation War.

    Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque expressed gratitude to the 44 foreign soldiers at the event at a Dhaka hotel on Sunday.

    India's contribution to the Liberation War will be “remembered forever”, he said and thanked the neighbouring country for sheltering Bangladeshis during the war.

    Major General Madhob Aron, a retired officer of the Indian Army who fought for Bangladesh, said they expect both the countries will continue maintaining good relations. “Mutual cooperation will bring blessings to the people of the two countries.”

    “This victory is our joint victory. I can see that Bangladesh has advanced far. Let this succession continue,” another Retired Russian army official

    Retired captain Gobenko Vitaly Bitrovich is leading the Russian delegation.

    RELATED STORIES
    An undated file photo shows Diego Garcia, the largest island in the Chagos archipelago and site of a major United States military base in the middle of the Indian Ocean leased from Britain in 1966.
    Why the Indian Ocean could be China's Achilles' heel in a Taiwan war
    When crossing the Indian Ocean, large crude-oil carriers sail between the Persian Gulf and Chinese ports, joined by other tankers headed to China from Africa and Brazil, lack protection in a naval the ...
    Body of Bangladesh national shot dead by India’s BSF returned after 3 days
    BSF returns body of Bangladeshi national after 3 days
    Zahirul Islam's body has been handed over to the family
    Yang Mei Hu oil products tanker owned by COSCO Shipping gets moored at the crude oil terminal Kozmino on the shore of Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia June 13, 2022. REUTERS
    Currency clashes sour Russia's oil trade with Asia
    For decades, the US dollar has been the currency of international oil trade and efforts to find alternatives have been thwarted by the difficulties of conversion, as well as political obstacles
    Dhaka, Delhi discuss Teesta, border, security issues at Foreign Office Consultation
    Dhaka, Delhi discuss Teesta, border issues
    They stress ‘deepening collaboration for greater prosperity’ at the Foreign Office Consultation in New Delhi 

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury