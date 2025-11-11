22 High Court judges, assigned after Uprising, made permanent

The government has formalised the positions of 22 High Court judges, who were appointed as additional judges after the July Uprising, by making them permanent.

At the same time, another judge appointed alongside them, Debasish Roy Chowdhury, son of BNP leader Nitai Roy Chowdhury, was excluded from the list.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs issued a gazette notification under the president’s order confirming the appointments.

According to the notification, the president gave the order in accordance with Article 95 of the Constitution and in consultation with the chief justice.

The judges are:

● Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder

● Syed Enayet Hossain

● Md Mansur Alam

● Syed Zahed Monsur

● KM Rasheduzzaman Raja

● Md Jabid Hossain

● Mubina Asaf

● Kazi Waliul Islam

● Aynun Nahar Siddiqua

● Md Abdul Mannan

● Tamanna Rahman Khalidi

● Md Shafiul Alam Mahmud

● Md Hamidur Rahman

● Nasrin Akter

● Sathika Hossain

● Syed Md Tajrul Hossain

● Md Toufiq Inam

● Yusuf Abdullah Sumon

● Sheikh Tahsin Ali

● Foyej Ahmed

● Md Sagir Hossain

● Sikder Mahmudur Razi

The government had appointed 23 additional judges on Oct 9, 2024, including Debasish.

Under Section 6(2)(a) of the Supreme Court Judges Appointment Ordinance, 2025, candidates for the High Court Division must be at least 45 years old.

According to the Supreme Court’s official website, Debasish was born on Mar 1, 1981, making him 44 years, 8 months, and 11 days old on Nov 11, 2025, the date of the permanent appointments. The gazette does not provide any explanation for his exclusion.