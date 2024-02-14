RAB arrests 3 armed ARSA members at Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested three armed members of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army from a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya.

The RAB raided the extension of Rohingya camp No. 20 on Tuesday night and arrested the ARSA members, said Lt Col HM Sajjad Hossain, chief of RAB-15 Cox’s Bazar Battalion.

One of the three arrestees was identified as ARSA second-in-command Abul Hashim.