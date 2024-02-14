    বাংলা

    RAB arrests 3 armed ARSA members at Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp

    RAB raided the camp after being tipped off that ARSA members were planning a major act of sabotage

    Published : 14 Feb 2024, 06:16 AM
    Updated : 14 Feb 2024, 06:16 AM

    The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested three armed members of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army from a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya.

    The RAB raided the extension of Rohingya camp No. 20 on Tuesday night and arrested the ARSA members, said Lt Col HM Sajjad Hossain, chief of RAB-15 Cox’s Bazar Battalion.

    One of the three arrestees was identified as ARSA second-in-command Abul Hashim.

    Another ARSA member was the bodyguard of ARSA chief Ataullah Jununi, the elite force said, although it could not provide further details.

    “The RAB raided camp No. 20 in Ukhiya following a tip that ARSA assailants were planning for a major act of sabotage,” said Col Sajjad.

    “Later, three ARSA members were arrested and foreign-made firearms and cartridges were recovered from the camp.”

    The elite force will provide details at a press briefing in Cox’s Bazar later on Wednesday, the officer said.

