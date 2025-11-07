Clashes, arson and vandalism erupt in Faridpur over BNP nomination

Violence has erupted between supporters of two BNP leaders in Boalmari Upazila of Faridpur over the parliamentary polls nomination, leaving at least 20 people, including police, injured.

On Friday afternoon, the clash turned the Boalmari municipality, WAPDA intersection, and surrounding areas into a battleground for nearly one and a half hours, Boalmari police chief Mahmudul Hasan said.

Witnesses said the incident involved supporters of Krishak Dal vice-president Khandaker Nasirul Islam and former Boalmari Upazila BNP Joint Secretary Shamsuddin Mia Jhunu.

Both are contenders for the BNP nomination in Faridpur-1, which covers Boalmari, Alfadanga and Madhukhali.

The party had announced 238 candidates on Monday but left the nomination for this seat pending.

They added that around 3pm Shamsuddin’s supporters gathered near Kazi Sirajul Islam Mohila College while Nasirul’s supporters assembled about a kilometre away near WAPDA intersection.

By 4pm Nasirul’s supporters marched towards WAPDA intersection while Shamsuddin’s supporters moved towards the college.

On reaching Boalmari municipality, both sides began throwing brickbats at each other.

Outnumbered, Shamsuddin’s supporters retreated near Harun Shopping Complex.

Upazila administrator (UNO) Tanvir Hasan Chowdhury, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Md Shibbir Ahmed, and Boalamari Police chief Mahmudul arrived to intervene but eventually had to leave amid the attacks.

Witnesses said Nasirul’s supporters then set fire to at least 15 motorcycles in front of Harun Shopping Complex, entered Shamsuddin Mia’s office, vandalised and looted the premises, and attacked surrounding shops.

They were reportedly armed with local weapons.

The attacks, arson, and looting continued from 5pm to 5.30pm.

Supporters of both sides engaged in chase and counter-chase, hurling brickbats, leaving police struggling to control the situation.

Fire Service and Civil Defence personnel arrived but retreated when faced with attacks.

The BNP leaders blamed each other for the violence. Shamsuddin said, “We were holding an event at WAPDA intersection after informing the administration. Nasirul’s supporters, along with Awami League members, suddenly attacked us. They set fire to 10 motorcycles and my office.

“Fifteen of my supporters were injured and the portrait of Begum Khaleda Zia in the office was vandalised.”

Nasirul said: “I was in Madhukhali. Our supporters were attacked, one person was stabbed. When they threw bricks from Harun Shopping Complex at my supporters, four or five were injured. The public then attacked the shopping complex.”

Army personnel arrived at the scene around 5.30pm. Fire Service returned to extinguish the fire. Tension remained between the rival groups.

Officer Mahmudul said, “Clash, vandalism and arson took place between two BNP factions. Three police officers were injured. The situation is now under control.”