Troops will return to barracks after election, Army HQ ‘hopeful’

The Bangladesh Army believes that once the election is held, law and order will gradually improve, permitting troops to return to barracks.

At a press conference at Dhaka Cantonment on Wednesday, Lt Gen Md Mainur Rahman, general officer commanding of the Army Training and Doctrine Command (GOC ARTDOC), said the extended deployment of troops in law enforcement over the past 15 months has “disrupted” regular training and operational routines.

The Army has been involved in managing floods in Cumilla and Noakhali, controlling civil unrest, safeguarding police stations, maintaining traffic responsibilities, and supporting overall law and order -- tasks outside its primary mandate.

He underlined that resuming barracks duties will enable the Army to restore full operational readiness, which is “critical” for peacetime preparation and training.

Officer Mainur said, “We hope that once the election takes place, stability will return to the country. The law and order will gradually normalise, and the Army will then be able to return to the barracks. We are looking forward to that.”

In response to a question, he said: “Some self-interested groups are spreading false and fabricated propaganda to question the Army, particularly its leadership, which is regrettable.

“I assure you every member of the Army is fully loyal and committed to the chief of Army staff and senior leadership. The Army is now more united and cohesive than ever before.”

Mainur described the past 15 months as “challenging” for the Army. “The situation was not easy. Bangladesh has not faced such conditions regularly. We want a fair election so we can return to the barracks.”

The Army’s presence has not fully restored law and order on roads and highways.

On this, he said: “Looking back after the 5th of August, the pent-up emotions of 15 years surfaced in an outburst. Many systems became partially ineffective. In exceptional circumstances, the highest outcome cannot always be expected.

“The Army has undertaken every task -- from flood management in Cumilla and Noakhali to addressing demands, unrest among forces, safeguarding police stations, and maintaining traffic. None of these tasks were skipped, despite the fact that the primary responsibility of 40 to 50 thousand soldiers is not these duties.”

He added, “People cannot imagine how badly the situation would have deteriorated without our presence. Considering it this way gives the right perspective.”

Brig Gen Dewan Mohammad Monzur Hossain, director of the Military Operations Directorate (MOD), echoed similar remarks, saying over the past 15 months the Army has assisted the civil administration in law enforcement while recovering stolen weapons and ammunition and arresting identified criminals.

During this period, 81 percent of missing weapons and 73 percent of ammunition have been recovered, while more than 19,000 suspected criminals, including “Kishore gangs” or youth gangs, robbers, and extortionists, were arrested, he added.

HALF OF TROOPS WILL BE WITHDRAWN

The Army Headquarters confirmed that the government has decided to withdraw half of the troops currently deployed for law enforcement.

Brig Gen Monzur said, “We have received the instruction for withdrawal and will take the necessary measures considering the law and order.”

The decision follows a meeting of the core committee on law and order at the Secretariat on Tuesday, which approved the withdrawal of 50 percent of deployed troops from Wednesday for rest and election-related training.

These troops will be gradually redeployed after completing their training and rest, with the remaining personnel rotating in turn.