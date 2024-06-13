Three children found dead in a pond in Mymensingh

Locals believe they died while retrieving dates from pondside palm tree

Three children have drowned in a pond in Mymensingh’s Phulpur Upazila.

The incident took place in Rupasi union of the Upazila around 3:30pm on Thursday, said Md Mahbubur Rahman, chief of Phulpur Police Station.

The dead children have been identified as Saniya Akhtar, 8, her brother Mehedi Hasan, 6, and Nusrat Jahan, 8.

Local Union Parishad Chairman Shah Sultan Choudhury said while walking near a pond in the afternoon, a local resident saw one child drowning. During the rescue attempt, they found two more children's bodies in the water.

He said the tragedy has cast a shadow of grief over the area.

Local residents believe that three children drowned in the water while trying to retrieve fallen dates from a palm tree near the pond.