10 fishermen found dead in a trawler off Cox’s Bazar coast

Police have recovered the bodies of 10 fishermen from a trawler near the coast in Cox’s Bazar city.

The trawler was found in the Nazirartek Point area of the Bankhali River around 3 pm on Sunday, said Mohammad Mahfuzul Islam, superintendent of district police.

The hands and legs of the fishermen were bound and the bodies had decomposed to a level where their facial features were distorted.