    বাংলা

    10 fishermen found dead in a trawler off Cox’s Bazar coast

    Police recovered the bodies, which had their hands and legs bound, near the city

    Cox’s Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 April 2023, 10:45 AM
    Updated : 23 April 2023, 10:45 AM

    Police have recovered the bodies of 10 fishermen from a trawler near the coast in Cox’s Bazar city.

    The trawler was found in the Nazirartek Point area of the Bankhali River around 3 pm on Sunday, said Mohammad Mahfuzul Islam, superintendent of district police.

    The hands and legs of the fishermen were bound and the bodies had decomposed to a level where their facial features were distorted.

    RELATED STORIES
    Alamy via Reuters Connect
    6 found dead near Quebec-US border
    Authorities are awaiting the results of post-mortem and toxicology examinations to determine the potential cause of the fatalities
    3 Rohingya workers died in landslide while cutting hill in Ukhiya
    3 Rohingya workers killed in Ukhiya landslide
    Police could not confirm if anyone else was missing as those involved in cutting the hills went into hiding
    BGB seizes 200,000 yaba tablets after ‘shootout’ in Cox’s Bazar
    200,000 yaba tablets seized after Cox’s Bazar ‘shootout’
    A vessel of drug traffickers fled the scene towards Naffora Island in Myanmar, border guards say
    Newborn among three killed in separate road accidents in Cox’s Bazar
    Newborn among 3 killed in Cox’s Bazar crashes
    The incidents occurred in Ukhiya’s TV Tower area on the Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf road, locally known as Arakan Road

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan