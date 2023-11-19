Bangladesh deploys 235 BGB platoons nationwide amid hartal

Border Guard Bangladesh has deployed 235 platoons across the country to prevent violence amid the 48-hour nationwide hartal called by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Of these, 28 platoons are patrolling Dhaka and its surrounding districts.

A BGB platoon is usually composed of 30 personnel.

“Since dawn this morning, 235 BGB platoons are on patrol in Dhaka and across the rest of the country to maintain law and order,” said BGB spokesman Shariful Islam on Sunday. “In addition, an adequate number of BGB platoons are on standby.”