    Bangladesh deploys 235 BGB platoons nationwide amid hartal

    28 of these platoons are patrolling Dhaka and its surrounding districts

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 Nov 2023, 05:45 AM
    Updated : 19 Nov 2023, 05:45 AM

    Border Guard Bangladesh has deployed 235 platoons across the country to prevent violence amid the 48-hour nationwide hartal called by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

    Of these, 28 platoons are patrolling Dhaka and its surrounding districts.

    A BGB platoon is usually composed of 30 personnel.

    “Since dawn this morning, 235 BGB platoons are on patrol in Dhaka and across the rest of the country to maintain law and order,” said BGB spokesman Shariful Islam on Sunday. “In addition, an adequate number of BGB platoons are on standby.”

    After clashes surrounding its Oct 28 rally in Dhaka, the BNP announced a hartal. They followed the shutdown with several rounds of transport blockades across the country. Jamaat and several other opposition parties have stood in solidarity with the BNP’s programmes.

    On Oct 31, amid the BNP-Jamaat blockade, the BGB deployed its Rapid Action Team for the first time on Dhaka’s streets. Other BGB personnel were also deployed nationwide. BGB personnel were also deployed during subsequent blockades as well.

    In a separate statement, the Rapid Action Battalion said deployed 460 patrols nationwide, including 160 in Dhaka.

