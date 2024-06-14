DB explains why AL leader Mintu is arrested over MP Anar murder

Investigators will determine if Mintu was a financer or a planner

The Detective Branch has clarified the reasons behind the arrest of Awami League General Secretary Shaidul Karim Mintu in the murder investigation of ruling party MP Anwarul Azim Anar.

Chief of Detective Branch Harunor Rashid elaborated on Mintu's arrest and the subsequent remand on Thursday.

He said Mintu was unable to provide satisfactory answers regarding Anar's murder during the interrogation. So, he was arrested and remanded for further questioning.

The focus will be on determining whether Mintu acted as a financier or planner of Anar’s murder during the questioning, he added.

Earlier on Thursday afternoon, he also said they possess several pieces of 'digital evidence' guiding their investigation.

While Mintu was reportedly detained in Dhaka's Dhanmondi on Tuesday, law-enforcing agencies did not confirm the news immediately.

The following day, DB summoned Mintu for questioning related to the abduction and murder of the ruling party MP.

Following his initial interrogation, Mintu was formally arrested and placed on an eight-day remand for further questioning.

In addition to Mintu, DB has arrested Shimul Bhuiyan and Babu from Jhenaidah, while another suspect, Shaheen, is believed to have fled to the United States.

Previously, Tanvir Bhuiyan, 30, and Celesti Rahman, 22, were arrested, along with a butcher named Zahid in India and another individual named Siam in Nepal.

MP Anar went missing on May 11 after traveling to India for medical treatment. His friend, gold merchant Gopal Biswas, filed a General Diary in Kolkata following Anar's disappearance, initiating investigations in both countries.

On May 22, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal announced in a press conference in Dhaka that MP Anar had been murdered in a planned manner in a Kolkata residence.

Following the news of Anar's murder, his daughter Mumtarin Ferdous Doreen filed an abduction case with intent to murder at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station in Dhaka.

Separately, a murder case was filed in Kolkata.

The Kolkata Police are investigating the murder case, while the Dhaka Police are probing the abduction with intent to murder case.