Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 14, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

DB explains why AL leader Mintu is arrested over MP Anar murder

Investigators will determine if Mintu was a financer or a planner

DB explains Mintu’s arrest over Anar murder

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 14 Jun 2024, 02:57 AM

Updated : 14 Jun 2024, 02:57 AM

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Why is it so hot?
Why is it so hot?
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Read More
Bangladesh on the brink of Super 8
Bangladesh on the brink of Super 8
Spike in spice prices before Eid
Spike in spice prices before Eid
Copa America 2024 Fixtures
Copa America 2024 Fixtures
Boat takes alternative route to reach St Martin's
Boat takes alternative route to reach St Martin's
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More