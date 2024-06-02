Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 02, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

3 dead as nor’wester devastates 20 villages in Thakurgaon

Around 9,000 customers are without power as the Kalbaishakhi storm uproots utility poles and snaps electricity cables

3 dead in Thakurgaon storm

Thakurgaon Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 02 Jun 2024, 02:02 AM

Updated : 02 Jun 2024, 02:02 AM

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Why is it so hot?
Why is it so hot?
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Read More
Real Madrid strike late to win 15th CL title
Real Madrid strike late to win 15th CL title
Budget faces added pressure from businesses
Budget faces added pressure from businesses
Election 2024: Promises of Modi's party
Election 2024: Promises of Modi's party
Bangladeshi murder accused held in Qatar airport
Bangladeshi murder accused held in Qatar airport
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More