3 dead as nor’wester devastates 20 villages in Thakurgaon

Around 9,000 customers are without power as the Kalbaishakhi storm uproots utility poles and snaps electricity cables

A nor’wester has devastated 20 villages of Baliadangi Upazila in Thakurgaon, leaving at least two women and a toddler dead.

Around 9,000 customers were without power as the Kalbaishakhi storm uprooted utility poles and snapped electricity cables on Saturday morning, according to the authorities.

The dead victims are Farida Begum, 40, and Jaheda Begum, 50, of Shaldanga village, and Nayeem, a two and a half years old boy of Lalapur Nayapara village who was identified with a single name.

Farida’s husband Poinul Islam said the tin roof of their veranda collapsed on her during the storm. The doctor declared her dead when she was taken to the Baliadangi Upazila Health Complex.

Jaheda’s husband Dabirul Islam claimed she had died of a stroke caused by a thunderclap.

Nayeem drowned in a ditch filled with rainwater after the storm, said his father Nazmul Islam.

During a visit to the affected villages in the afternoon, the locals said the storm lasted for 12 to 15 minutes.

It blew off tin roofs and uprooted trees or utility poles onto homes.

Nur Islam, a farmer of West Shaldanga village, said his family were staying in the yard as two of their rooms collapsed during the storm.

Sumaiya Akter, a homemaker of Tilkora village, said she had never seen such a storm.

Kamrul Islam, assistant general manager of Baliadangi Rural Electrification Society, said more than 40 utility poles were uprooted or broken by the storm. Uprooted trees also fell on the cables at many places.

Workers started repairing the lines, Kamrul added and hoped supply would resume “soon”.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Sazzad Hossain Sohel said the storm “heavily” damaged chilli, Boro paddy, pointed gourd and other crops.

Officials were working to assess the extent of damage on crops, he said.

Afsana Kawsar, the chief executive of the local Upazila administration, said they were making a list of affected people to distribute aid.

Thakurgaon-2 MP Mazharul Islam Suzon said he visited the affected areas. He also promised help from the government and the ruling Awami League party.