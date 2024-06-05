Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 05, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Ex-IGP Benazir seeks time to appear before ACC over graft allegations

He was asked to turn up on Thursday

Benazir seeks time to appear before ACC

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 05 Jun 2024, 09:31 PM

Updated : 05 Jun 2024, 09:31 PM

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Why is it so hot?
Why is it so hot?
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Read More
Hunter Biden's ex-wife describes his drug use at his criminal trial
Hunter Biden's ex-wife describes his drug use at his criminal trial
Biden congratulates Modi
Biden congratulates Modi
Govt investigating why workers failed to fly to Malaysia: PM
Govt investigating why workers failed to fly to Malaysia: PM
Dutch name Verbruggen as keeper for Euro 2024
Dutch name Verbruggen as keeper for Euro 2024
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More