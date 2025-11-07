Fisherman dies over net casting clash in Sirajganj

A fisherman has died after allegedly being beaten by fellow fishermen during a dispute over net casting in Sirajganj.

The incident took place early on Friday in the Gohala River, said Shahjadpur Police chief Md Aslam Ali.

The dead has been identified as Bimal alias Tetul Hawlader, 60.

One of his nephews was also injured in the clash and has been admitted to hospital.

Bimal’s son, Akash Hawlader, said the argument broke out around 3am on Friday when his father and three neighbours Horen Hawlader, Probash Hawlader and Ripon Hawlader, cast their nets in the same spot of the river.

“An altercation led to a fight between the fishermen on two boats. During the clash, my father’s head was struck by fishermen from the other boat,” Akash said.

He added that Bimal was taken to hospital for treatment soon after the incident and later brought home.

However, his condition deteriorated again, and he died around noon while being taken back to hospital.

Aslam said, “Police visited the scene after receiving the report. The incident is under investigation, and legal action will be taken based on the complaint.”