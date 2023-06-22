Water levels rise in Sunamganj even as rains relent, stoking fears of floods

Rainfall has gradually abated in Sunamganj but the onrush of water from the upstream has raised water levels in the rivers of the district, sparking fears of flood.
Water at the Surma River’s Chhatak point reached the danger limit but it was still in the safe zone at Sunamganj point on Thursday afternoon.
The water levels of Jadukata at the border with India, Old Surma and other rivers were still under danger level.
Mamun Howlader, executive engineer of the Sunamganj Water Development Board, said Laurergar experienced 31 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours while 36 mm of rain was recorded in Chhatak, 31 mm in Sunamganj and 9mm in Derai.
The water level of Surma rose by 7.52 cm at Sunamganj point in the morning, but was 28cm below the danger line.
The river was, however, flowing 94 cm above the danger level at Chhatak point.
Citing the flood forecast and warning centre of the Water Development Board, Mamun said the rivers would swell and trigger floods in the low-lying lands in case of rains upstream.
Shoaib Mia, a trader of Ibrahimpur village, said: “The water level has been rising since Thursday morning. The muddy roads of the low-lying lands are being flooded.”
He feared that water swelling at this rate could inundate homes and inflict suffering on people.