Water levels rise in Sunamganj even as rains relent, stoking fears of floods

Rainfall has gradually abated in Sunamganj but the onrush of water from the upstream has raised water levels in the rivers of the district, sparking fears of flood.

Water at the Surma River’s Chhatak point reached the danger limit but it was still in the safe zone at Sunamganj point on Thursday afternoon.

The water levels of Jadukata at the border with India, Old Surma and other rivers were still under danger level.