Legal action will also be taken against those involved in the business of filing false cases, Asif Nazrul says

Almost all cases designed to suppress mass protests are withdrawn: Asif Nazrul

Law Advisor Asif Nazrul has said nearly all cases started with the aim to quell the mass protests in July and August have been withdrawn.

He shared the update while presenting the achievements of his ministry over the past 100 days at a press conference at the Secretariat on Tuesday, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

Facing student-led civil uprising, prime minister Sheikh Hasina left the country for India on Aug 5. Three days later, an interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was formed and Asif Nazrul assumed the position of law advisor.

On Aug 14, he announced that all 'harassment-related' cases filed across the country from Jul 1 to Aug 5 during the quota reform and anti-government movements would be withdrawn by Aug 31.

While highlighting the 100-day accomplishments of the law ministry, Asif Nazrul mentioned that the process to abolish the Cyber Security Act and replace it with a new Cyber Protection Ordinance is in its final stages.

He assured that cases filed under the Cyber Security Act would be withdrawn once the law is repealed.

"We have supported the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology in abolishing this law through consultation with stakeholders. However, cases related to hacking or computer crimes will continue," he clarified.

The advisor said during this period, secretarial support was provided for the appointment of the chief justice, five justices in the Appellate Division, 23 justices in the High Court Division, and 109 judges in lower courts.

"In addition, 4,300 law officers have been appointed across 61 districts in Bangladesh, enabling the swift withdrawal of politically motivated and false cases," he added.

"This scale of appointments is unprecedented in Bangladesh's history. It will facilitate the withdrawal of all baseless and fabricated cases," remarked Asif Nazrul.

Regarding the widespread filing of cases and the associated profiteering, he said, "This malpractice will also be curbed."

In response to a question, he remarked, "Legal measures will be taken against those involved in case profiteering."

Asif Nazrul also revealed that 20 special public prosecutors have been appointed to handle explosives cases related to the BDR mutiny.

"The law ministry has also supported the reorganisation of the International Crimes Tribunal. Eleven prosecutors, including a chief prosecutor, have been appointed," he added.

On top of that, 239 personnel have been appointed to the Attorney General's Office, including assistant attorneys general, deputy attorneys general, additional attorneys general, and the attorney general.

Asif Nazrul said, "The draft of the Supreme Court's new law on appointing justices to the High Court and Appellate Division is in its final stages. We hope the next justice appointments will follow this new legislation."

When asked if the amended International Crimes Tribunal law would include provisions for prosecuting political parties, he replied: "Wait a day or two. The amendment has to be approved by the Advisory Council. Our proposal does not grant direct authority to the court."

"However, if the court deems it necessary, they may recommend punitive action to the appropriate authority," he added.

He said he is working 12 hours a day and acknowledged that there might be some mistakes but emphasised that there is no lack of effort.

"Support has been provided for the formation of the Constitution Reform Commission, Electoral Reform Commission, and Judicial Reform Commission. These commissions are being given all kinds of administrative assistance. Many advisors wish to return to their previous professions once the government carries out the necessary reforms and holds a fair election promptly," he added.

Regarding law enforcement, the law advisor commented: "If a suspect cannot be located, we can apply for a red alert. Bangladesh is a member of Interpol."

He criticised Hasina, saying, "She abandoned her party members and fled the country. Three days before her escape, she sent her relatives abroad. Party members should question her—why did she flee, leaving them behind?"

In response to another question, the advisor remarked: "The government does not intend to follow the repressive approach of the Awami League. However, unjustified movements are causing various hardships for the people."

"The government is observing these matters. If strict measures are required, they will be implemented decisively," he added.