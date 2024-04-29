Heatwave forces Bangladesh to close primary schools until May 2, secondary schools in 27 districts on Tuesday

The decisions were taken in consultation with the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the government says

The government has closed all public primary schools until May 2 as an intense heatwave is scalding Bangladesh.

In addition, schools, colleges, madrasas and technical educational institutions will be closed on Tuesday in 27 districts.

The closures of all public primary schools, schools under the Child Welfare Trust and non-formal education learning centres were announced in a notification from the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education on Monday.

The statement said the decision was made in consideration of students' health and safety.

The Ministry of Education also announced that secondary schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical schools will be closed on Tuesday in all districts in the Khulna and Rajshahi divisions.

The closures will be in force in Dhaka, Tangail, Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Gazipur and Manikganj districts in the Dhaka Division, Kurigram and Dinajpur districts in the Rangpur Division, and Patuakhali District in the Barishal Division.

The ministry said the decision was taken in consultation with the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Educational institutions around the country were to reopen on Apr 21 after the Eid holidays. But the scorching heat forced the government to close schools until Apr 27.