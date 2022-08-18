BRT girder crash: arrests reveal how contractor China Gezhouba endangered lives to cut costs

China Gezhouba Group Corporation, a contractor of Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit project, appointed Zulfikar Ali Shah as the safety engineer in 2021. His duty was to ensure safety on the site from Shahjalal International Airport to Azampur in Uttara.

After arresting Zulfikar, 39, and nine others over the deaths of five people in a crash of a girder under the project, the Rapid Action Battalion says he received Secondary School Certificate only, let alone any technical training.

RAB spokesman Khandaker Al Moin briefed the media on Thursday about information they gathered after the arrests, revealing how contractor Gezhouba put lives at risk to cut costs.

No safety barrier had been put in place before a crane dropped the girder on a passing car on Monday. The company did not assign enough people to control traffic.

The estimated time of the project’s completion was five years. But the work has not ended in 10 years and the cost has doubled. The RAB, however, said the company tried to cut corners at the expense of safety that had caused girder accidents at least two times earlier.