High Court orders formation of probe committee on Bailey Road fire

The High Court has ordered the formation of a probe committee to investigate the devastating fire at a building on Dhaka’s Bailey Road that claimed 46 lives.

The bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque issued the order on Monday after hearing two separate writ petitions.

The panel will be headed by the home secretary and will include representatives of the police, RAJUK, Fire Service and Civil Defence, and the Dhaka North and South City Corporations, and experts from BUET.

It has been tasked with identifying the reason and the people responsible for the deadly fire at Green Cozy Cottage on Bailey Road and report back within four months.

The court also ordered the panel to submit a report recommending fire safety measures for buildings in Dhaka.