Metro rail starts operating from 8 am to 8 pm, with no service on Friday

The metro rail has started its new 12-hour schedule from 8 am to 8 pm, six days a week barring Friday.
Service commenced from 8 am this Wednesday, as per the new schedule, said Nazmul Hossain, public relations officer of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited.
The metro rail was previously closed on Tuesday.
MAN Siddique, managing director of DMTCL, had announced the new schedule at a press briefing on May 18.
“We had previously announced extending the running time of the metro rail. We have changed the schedule accordingly," he said.
“According to the new schedule, the 'peak hours' will be from 8 am to 11 am. During this time, trains will arrive at the metro stations from both directions every 10 minutes."
"Since the passenger pressure is low from 11 am to 3 pm, that time will be considered as 'off-peak hours'. At that time the trains will leave the stations every 15 minutes.”
The hours between 3 pm to 6 pm have also been marked as 'peak hours' and from 6 pm to 8 pm as 'off-peak hours.'
The metro rail was launched in Dhaka on Dec 28 last year. Currently, it is running from Uttara to Agargaon. The route from Agargaon to Motijheel will be operational by the end of 2023. And metro rail services from Motijheel to Kamalapur will be launched in 2025.