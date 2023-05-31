Metro rail starts operating from 8 am to 8 pm, with no service on Friday

The metro rail has started its new 12-hour schedule from 8 am to 8 pm, six days a week barring Friday.

Service commenced from 8 am this Wednesday, as per the new schedule, said Nazmul Hossain, public relations officer of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited.

The metro rail was previously closed on Tuesday.

MAN Siddique, managing director of DMTCL, had announced the new schedule at a press briefing on May 18.