Commuter woes mount as operators refuse to run buses without readjusted fare charts

Commuters in Dhaka have had a nightmarish day due to the unavailability of public transport on Sunday as most operators paused their services to avoid heated altercations with passengers over a readjusted fare chart, which is yet to be made public.

Many operators of long-haul coaches from Dhaka followed suit, citing the same reason.

Bangladesh authorities increased bus fares by as much as 22 percent on Saturday for diesel-run buses, following a record hike in fuel oil prices.

Passengers will be charged Tk 2.20 per kilometre on long routes, which is Tk 0.40 or 22 percent more on long routes, according to the announcement which was made after a meeting with the officials of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, or BRTA, and transport owners.