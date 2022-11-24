Dhaka eyes defence cooperation, FTA with Tokyo during Hasina’s Japan visit

Defence procurement and development projects are at the heart of Dhaka's close ties with Beijing. And, with Dhaka now looking to expand cooperation in these areas with Japan, Secretary Momen was asked if it could jeopardise Sino-Bangladesh relations.

Brushing off any concerns, he said: “Bangladesh won’t engage in any conflict with anyone, period.”

“Our [Bangladesh’s] friendship with Japan is very old. So, if they want to expand their existing infrastructure projects like Matarbari deep-sea port, we would welcome it. We will not be able to work if we keep taking into account who said what or if anyone is offended.”

Dr Imtiaz Ahmed, a professor of international relations at Dhaka University, pointed out that the US, Japan’s closest ally, has long been seeking a more proactive approach to regional security from the island nation.

And, Japan's position on defence and security has been shifting since former prime minister Shinzo Abe's terms in office, according to him.

“Though Tokyo has adopted a different approach, they would like to compete with Beijing’s BRI, not in terms of security, but in terms of development. Both Japan and India approach the Indo-Pacific alliance strategy a little differently than the other two partners - the US and Australia.”

Prof Imtiaz, however, advised Dhaka to tread cautiously before agreeing to any arms deal with Tokyo, especially in relation to price and any other potentially implausible conditions attached to the sale.

“Dhaka should do its homework before agreeing to anything. If any strings are attached to the arms sales that may put Dhaka’s relations with Beijing in hot water, we should say no. Bangladesh should also survey the market for prices before agreeing to purchase any hardware,” he said.

FTA A TOP PRIORITY

Dhaka and Tokyo have been working for quite some time on the possibility of a free trade agreement, or FTA, to facilitate trade between the two countries.

Before drafting an FTA, both countries are mulling over an agreement in the vein of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, or CEPA, between Bangladesh and India.

Foreign Secretary Momen said that the process of conducting a large-scale joint research and feasibility study on the integrated partnership agreement will be finalised during the prime minister's visit.

“This is the first step. Then things will progress step by step in line with the rules.”

The Japan External Trade Organization, or JETRO, and the Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, or JBCCI, published the findings of a survey conducted in Dhaka in June on the possible outcomes of an FTA between the countries.

As many as 100 Japanese and 30 Bangladeshi multinational companies took part in the survey. JETRO's Country Representative Yuji Ando said at the time that 85 percent of the participants, or 111 companies, expect an FTA to be signed.

The survey found that 20 percent of Japanese companies could consider reducing production or shifting to Bangladesh’s competitors in South-East Asia, China, and India if Japan's preferential trade privileges are lifted after Bangladesh’s transition to a developing nation.

Japanese Ambassador to Dhaka Naoki said at the release of the survey that Bangladesh and Japan will need a new arrangement, such as an FTA, as the South Asian nation would no longer be entitled to the facilities under the Generalised System of Preferences after its elevation to the status of a developing nation.

Asked if a survey will be conducted by the governments of the two countries in continuation of the study by JETRO and JBCCI, Masud said the Japanese Ministry of Trade and Investment and its agencies may work on that in cooperation with JETRO.

Prof Imtiaz said Japan has increased investment in Bangladesh as part of the process of moving factories away from China.

“Free trade is not always free. We have to keep that in mind. Japan's interest has increased because it wants to move many industries away from China as China is becoming costly,” he said.

“They [Japanese businesses] are more interested in economic zones because if they can move from there, their profit margins will increase.”

With a population of around 170 million, Bangladesh's market potential also appeals to Japan, according to Prof Imtiaz.

"Geo-politics is always an issue. But the business community does not move with politics. It always sees profits.”

“However, we have to be careful not to damage other markets. If we do, we’ll face other problems."

Noting that trade and investment will be a major focus of the prime minister's visit, Foreign Secretary Masud said that there will be a host of meetings on Nov 30, for which Bangladesh has prepared a large delegation,