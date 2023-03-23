    বাংলা

    PM Hasina presents Independence Awards

    Nine individuals and one institution received Bangladesh’s highest civilian honour this year

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 March 2023, 06:33 AM
    Updated : 23 March 2023, 06:33 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has presented nine people and one institution with the Independence Award, Bangladesh’s highest civilian honour, in recognition of their distinguished contributions to the nation.

    The prime minister presented the awards to the recipients and their representatives at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka on Thursday.

    The government has honoured Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, a leader of the ruling Awami League and decorated freedom fighter, for his role in Bangladesh’s independence and the Liberation War.

    Retired Colonel Shamsul Alam, late Lieutenant AG Mohammad Khurshid and martyr Khwaja Nizamuddin Bhuiyan have also been named for the award under this category.

    Playwright Selim Al Deen, born Muhammad Moinuddin Ahmed, won the award in literature, Pabitra Mohan Dey in culture, SM Rakibul Hasan in sports, and Nahida Jahan aka Surma Jahid in research and training.

    Dr Firdausi Qadri, a scientist who won the Ramon Magsaysay Award for her instrumental role in discovering vaccines that have saved millions of lives, has also been named for the Independence Award under the research and training category.

    The Fire Service and Civil Defence has won the award under the social services category.

