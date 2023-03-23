PM Hasina presents Independence Awards

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has presented nine people and one institution with the Independence Award, Bangladesh’s highest civilian honour, in recognition of their distinguished contributions to the nation.

The prime minister presented the awards to the recipients and their representatives at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka on Thursday.

The government has honoured Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, a leader of the ruling Awami League and decorated freedom fighter, for his role in Bangladesh’s independence and the Liberation War.