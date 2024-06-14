Heavy rainfall drenches Dhaka as Sylhet faces torrential downpour

FFWC forecasts temporary flood situations as river levels continue to rise in the northern regions

Dhaka has welcomed a much-needed respite from the intense heat with a record 55mm of rainfall within an hour, but northeastern Sylhet city experienced even more intense rainfall.

Residents of Dhaka were greeted by a sudden and heavy downpour, bringing a cool relief to the city on Thursday afternoon.

The afternoon rain caused temporary waterlogging issues and traffic congestion in different parts of the capital.

Meteorologist Tariful Kabir said Dhaka experienced 55mm of rainfall in an hour today, while Sylhet recorded the highest rainfall in the country at 203mm in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, areas in Khulna Division, Rajshahi, and Pabna district are experiencing a mild heatwave.

On Thursday, Jashore and Chuadanga registered the highest temperatures of 37 degrees Celsius in the country.

Meteorologist Md Omar Farooq said, "Following Cyclone Remal, the southwest monsoon winds have gradually stabilised. Although rainfall is expected to increase across the country during this period, the southwest monsoon winds are currently relatively weak."

He also forecast an increase in rainfall activity after Jun 17. While there is a possibility of rain in Chattogram, Sylhet, and Rangpur, Dhaka, Rajshahi, and Barishal are unlikely to experience rainfall on Eid day.

RISING WATERS IN NORTHERN RIVERS

Sardar Uday Rahman, chief engineer of the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre, said heavy rainfall in India's Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, and Sikkim is causing rising water levels upstream in Bangladesh.

Consequently, rivers in the Meghna basin in the northeastern region may rapidly rise within the next seven days, potentially exceeding danger levels at some points.

In the northern region, the water levels of the Teesta, Dharla, and Dudhkumar rivers are rising, and the Teesta may temporarily exceed danger levels at several points, he added.