Government offices set to return to 9am-5pm schedule after Eid-ul-Azha

The new schedule will take effect after Eid-ul-Azha holidays, authorities say

Government offices and autonomous institutions are set to return to the traditional 9am-5pm schedule, shifting office hours after a long time.

The change will be implemented after the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

The schedule for all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous offices was finalised at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office in Dhaka on Monday.

“The office time was 9am to 4pm for a long period. Offices will remain open from 9am to 5pm after the Eid-ul-Azha holidays. There will be a break for prayers and lunch from 1pm-1:30pm. Weekly holidays will be on Fridays and Saturdays,” Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said.

Government employees had previously worked on a 9am to 5pm schedule. On Aug 24, 2022, the government brought changes to the schedule for offices and banks, cutting office hours to save power amid a fuel crisis. After the change, government and autonomous offices operated from 8am to 3pm for more than two months after the change.

The government later readjusted the 8am-3pm schedule on Nov 15, 2022, and set a 9am-4pm schedule for government and autonomous institutions.