Crude bomb explodes outside NCP office in Banglamotor

A crude bomb has been detonated in the road outside the National Citizen Party headquarters in the capital’s Banglamotor.

Of the five crude bombs thrown, only one exploded at 11pm on Monday.

NCP Joint Member Secretary and spokesperson Mushfiq Us Salehin said the party activists chased down the two attackers who came in a motorcycle and tried to escape after hurling the bombs.

They have been handed over to police, he said.

Ramna Police duty officer Arup Datta said there were immediately no reports of casualties.

With the explosion at Bangla Motor, the number of such incidents in Dhaka rose to eight on Monday.

Live telecast by news media showed a suspect being beaten in front of the NCP office.