Constable Monirul fatally shot by SMG gunfire

Police have apprehended Constable Kausar following the incident and are seeking a ten-day remand

An inquest report has uncovered the alarming account of a policeman shooting and killing another in front of the Palestinian Embassy in Dhaka’s Baridhara.

According to the police, Constable Kausar Ahmed fired 38 rounds from two magazines of a submachine gun. Constable Monirul Islam was struck by the bullets, killing him on the spot.

The incident took place outside the guardroom on the north side of the embassy at around 12:45pm on Saturday.

During the exchange of gunfire, Sazzad Hossain Shahrukh, a driver for the Japanese Embassy, was also injured. Later, he was admitted to United Hospital for treatment.

Constable Monirul's body was examined by Abdul Mannaf, sub-inspector of Gulshan Police Station.

Later, the body was sent to the morgue of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The report claims that Monirul's body was shot randomly. There were multiple bullet wounds on the left side of his head.

There were also wounds on his left eye, left arm, right elbow, various parts from below the neck to the waist, the chest, abdomen, and back.

Majharul Islam, chief of Gulshan Police Station, stated that Constable Kausar fired bullets using a Taurus SMT submachine gun. He had two magazines in his possession.

OC Majharul said, “Each magazine has 30 rounds of bullets. After one magazine is empty, another magazine is loaded into the weapon, firing eight rounds. Twenty-two fresh bullets were found in the second magazine.”

The firearm involved in the incident was made by the Brazilian company Taurus Arms. Although it has been with the police for about 12 years, such weapons are typically not used in regular duty.

However, they are provided for security purposes in diplomatic areas, he added.

The OC stated that the deceased Monirul had a Chinese rifle with him, which was not used. This means that he did not try to shoot back or he was not able to.

Monirul's cousin Md Riyad revealed that Monirul has a 17-month-old son. His wife and child reside in a village in Netrakona.

Monirul's father, a schoolteacher, passed away a long time ago. His mother, who resides in their village home, is currently unwell.

Riyad said that one of Monirul's brothers is also working as a constable in the police force.

Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun visited the incident site immediately after the incident. Later, he told journalists, "The injured Sazzad will be questioned to learn the details of the incident."

Constable Kausar Ahmed was disarmed soon after the incident, he said, adding that he has been taken into custody.

"There is no excuse for the crime committed. There will be no leniency in this matter. Kausar will be asked to explain the reason for the shooting. "

Meanwhile, Gulshan police have arrested Constable Kausar, and OC Majharul has said they will request him to be remanded for 10 days.