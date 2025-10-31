Dhaka South administrator Shahjahan reassigned as additional secretary for disaster management

Dhaka South City Corporation administrator and Dhaka WASA Managing Director Md Shahjahan Mia has been reassigned as an additional secretary at the disaster management ministry.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification confirming the development.

The order, signed by Deputy Secretary Mohammad Rafiqul Haque, said it is issued in the public interest and is “effective immediately”.

Following the removal of the Awami League government, administrators were appointed to all city corporations, including Dhaka South, replacing the mayors.

On Feb 13 this year, Shahjahan was assigned as administrator of Dhaka South while also serving as additional secretary in the Local Government Division.

During a protest demanding BNP leader Ishraque Hossain be installed as Dhaka South mayor, supporters locked different offices in the city building on May 14, preventing Shahjahan from entering for 43 consecutive days.

Amid the unrest, the government also appointed the 15th batch officer as managing director of Dhaka WASA on May 18.