Train rape: Another arrest as food service suspended

The SA Corporation’s operations on board the Udayan Express are suspended until an investigation report is submitted

Railway Police have arrested another person over the rape of a young woman on the Udayan Express train from Sylhet to Chattogram.

SA Corporation employee Abdur Rauf Rasel, 28, was arrested from the Qutubpur area of Begumganj Upazila in Noakhali on Thursday.

The police have arrested four people in the rape case so far.

The operations of the SA Corporation, which serves food on the Udayan Express train, have been suspended.

"Though three people were arrested after the incident, Russell escaped and went to Noakhali,” said Mohammad Hasan Chowdhury, superintendent of police for the Chattogram District Railway Police.

"He was arrested in an operation following a tip-off."

A young woman alleged that she was raped in the dining compartment of the Udayan Express train that left Sylhet on Tuesday night.

After the train reached Chattogram on Wednesday morning, the young woman complained to the GRP police and three employees of SA Corporation were arrested.

“The young woman boarded the train from Sylhet station to travel to Chattogram. She alleged that she was raped on the way,” said SM Shahidul Islam, chief of Chattogram’s GRP Police Station.

The OC said the survivor filed a case at the station accusing four people.

SA CORPORATION SERVICE SUSPENDED

Railway authorities have suspended the SA Corporation’s food supply to the Udayan Express train following the allegations.

“Since a complaint has been made, it needs to be investigated. And so, the SA Corporation’s operations on the Udayan Express train have been suspended pending the report,” said Mohammad Abu Bakr Siddiqui, assistant chief commercial manager of the Eastern Railway.

A committee has been formed to investigate the incident, he said.