Police couple sentenced to death in Mymensingh for murder of co-worker over affair

A Mymensingh court has sentenced both members of a police couple to death for the murder of a fellow policeman over an extra-marital affair.

After a lengthy investigation and trial, Additional Sessions Judge Court Judge Harun-or Rashid delivered the verdict in the sensational murder case on Wednesday afternoon.

The two convicts are Constable Md Alauddin and his wife Constable Nasrin Neli. Alauddin hails from Jhalakathi’s Nalchity.

According to the case dossier, Neli had an affair with fellow constable Saiful Islam in 2014, which led to the murder. In August that year, Neli and her husband Alauddin killed Saiful at a rented house in the Kanchijhuli area of Mymensingh.

After the murder, the couple tried to hide Saiful's body by putting it in a sack. However, they were caught red-handed with the wrapped body during a police search at the city's Town Hall intersection.

After the incident, Saiful's mother Muleda Begum filed a murder case with the Kotwali Police Station in Mymensingh on Aug 13, 2014, accusing Alauddin, Neli, and two other unidentified people.

A lengthy investigation and trial followed, eventually leading to the verdict on Thursday.

ANOTHER DEEATH SENTENCE

One man has also been sentenced to death, and a second to life in prison, in a separate murder case filed at Tarakanda Police Station in 2002.

Sessions Judge Joynab Begum delivered the verdict in the case over a murder relating to an incident of gold theft by fraud.

Convict Rubel Mia was sentenced to death, while convict Deen Islam was sentenced to life in prison.