1,681 candidates get job recommendations in 44th BCS

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has released the supplementary results of the 44th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) exams with final nominations for the appointment of a total of 1,681 candidates.

The commission issued a notification releasing the results on Thursday.

PSC spokesperson SM Matiur Rahman told bdnews24.com, “The supplementary and consolidated results of the 44th BCS examination of 2021 have been released by canceling the nominations for the same cadre and lower cadre posts of the preference order.”

In the supplementary results, 250 people in the administration cadre, 10 in foreign affairs, 50 in police, 14 in Ansar, 30 in audit and accounts, 11 in tax, eight in cooperatives, seven in railway, 10 in information, 23 in postal, six in commerce, 27 in the family planning, and three in food cadre received recommendations.