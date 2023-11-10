US slams threat by local leader of Bangladesh ruling party to ambassador

When asked at a press conference on Oct 6 about such concerns by the ambassador, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the issue came up in a recent meeting with US National Security Advisor Jake Sulivan.

Hasina said she discussed with Sulivan about the security of Haas and the US sanction on the Rapid Action Battalion and its officials.

“I asked how it can be that they [US] will impose sanctions on our force and then seek security from them [RAB],” she said.

The prime minister said she asked Muhammad Imran, the Bangladesh ambassador to the US, who was present in the meeting with Sulivan, what kind of security he gets there.

“He [Imran] doesn’t get any type of personal security. Only the embassy has some sort of security,” she said, adding that Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen mentioned in the meeting that Bangladesh had deployed 158 police officers for the security of the US Embassy in Dhaka.

“And the ambassador has a gunman in plainclothes. So, there is no lack of security here.”

Haas questioned security measures after Bangladesh had withdrawn some extra personnel used for the safety of the diplomats from some countries, including the US.

The government took the measure after other countries had started demanding extra security personnel, Hasina explained.

The prime minister alleged a lack of security in the US, not in Bangladesh.

“Shootings occur in schools, shopping malls, restaurants, homes [in the US] everyday. We fear for the safety of our citizens there. Many Bangladeshis also died. They [Americans] should solve their own problems first.”