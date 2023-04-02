    বাংলা

    Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra 53% to Tk 115 per person

    The maximum amount of Fitra for this year was set at Tk 2,640 compared to Tk 2,310 last year

    Published : 2 April 2023, 06:36 AM
    Updated : 2 April 2023, 06:36 AM

    The authorities have raised this year's minimum amount of Fitra by 53 percent to Tk 115 per person.

    The maximum amount is Tk 2,640 per person this year, compared to Tk 2,310 last year.

    The National Fitra Committee set the latest rates at a meeting in Dhaka on Sunday.

    Fitra, also known as Zakat al-Fitr or Fitrana, is a form of compulsory charity that Muslims pay at the end of Ramadan. According to Islamic rules, Muslims must pay the Fitra by donating the poor a specific quantity of wheat, flour, dates, raisins, cheese or maize or the equivalent market price of them.

    The Fitra rates were based on the prices of wheat, flour, barley, raisins, dates, and cheese across the country, the committee said.

