How a medical student ended up in Arav's 'crime world'

Suraiya Akter Keya, one of the many wives of Arav Khan, a key suspect in the much-publicised murder of a police officer, had come to Dhaka to study medicine.

The daughter of a lowly farmer, her relationship with Arav led her into his 'world of crime', according to her father.

Keya did not complete her studies. Instead, she was charged alongside Arav with the policeman's murder. Her father also revealed that Arav 'secretly fled' the country after securing bail in the case.

Arav came into the spotlight recently after opening a jewellery store in the United Arab Emirates. Many Bangladeshi celebrities, including cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, actress Prarthana Fardin Dighi and social media star Ashraful Alom aka Hero Alom flew out to Dubai for the store's inauguration at Arav's invitation.

The event caused a stir back home as just prior to it, police revealed that Arav was none other than Rabiul Islam, a fugitive charged with the murder of police officer Mamun Imran Khan. He took the alias Arav Khan and travelled to Dubai on an Indian passport.

Arav and Rabiul aren't his only aliases either as he has gone by various other names at different points. His father came from humble means and worked at a hotel in Dhaka.

Arav went on to make a fortune, but the source of his wealth is dubious.

As many as nine arrest warrants have been issued against Arav in his native village of Kotalipara in Gopalganj. But the number of cases against him is higher.

Arav is known to have married at least 20 women in his village, with local representatives attending six of those weddings, according to a village official.

Keya was one of them. Her father Abul Kalam, a native of Meherpur, said he knew Arav by one of his aliases, 'Apon'.

Like his son-in-law, his daughter has also been implicated in several cases, including the murder of policeman Mamun for which she spent three and a half years in jail.