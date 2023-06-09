    বাংলা

    Child among five burnt in Narayanganj house fire

    Five members of a family suffer serious wounds after an "exploding charger fan" sparked a fire in their home

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 9 June 2023, 07:08 AM
    Updated : 9 June 2023, 07:08 AM

    Five members of a family, including a child, have been wounded after a fire erupted in their house in Narayanganj’s Fatullah Upazila.

    The fire was sparked by an "exploding charger fan" at the home in Kashipur's Sardarbari area around 8 am on Friday, police said, citing relatives.

    The victims were identified Salam Mondal, 55, his wife Bulbuli Begum, 45, daughter Sonia Akter, 30, son Tutul, 25, and granddaughter Mehjabin, 7.

    All of them have been admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka and are in critical condition, said Tariqul Islam, the facility's resident surgeon.

    Salam, a rickshaw driver, suffered burns on 70 percent of his body. His wife Bulbuli, a garment factory worker, had 25 percent of her body burnt, said Bachchu Mia, chief of Dhaka Medical College Police Outpost, citing a doctor.

    Tutul had 60 percent of his body covered in burns, Sonia 42 percent, and Mehjabin had 35 percent.

    “The five of them were sleeping in the same room. They connected a fan to the charger and fell asleep,” said Inspector Md Mohsin of Fatullah Model Police Station.

    Somehow, the charger fan caught fire and it spread to the bed, burning them in the process. Later, locals rescued the family and admitted them to the hospital.

