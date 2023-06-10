Ship carrying over 26,000 tonnes of coal for Rampal plant arrives in Mongla

A Chinese ship carrying over 26,000 tonnes of coal for the Rampal thermal power plant has arrived at the Mongla Port in a welcome development amid an electricity crisis in Bangladesh.

The ship docked at the Harbaria Anchorage at 5 am on Saturday, according to Khandkar Riazul Haque, assistant manager of the Chinese vessel's local shipping agent Togi Shipping and Logistics Ltd.

It started its journey from Indonesia on May 21. Work is underway to unload the coal from the vessel, said Riazul.

Bangladesh is currently grappling with an acute power supply crisis, worsened by the suspension of operations at the 1,320 MW Payra power plant, the country's largest, due to a shortage of coal.

Last month, two shipments of 30,000 tonnes and 30,500 tonnes of coal arrived in Mongla for the Rampal plant.