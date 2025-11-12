Police vehicle burns in Dhaka’s Ramna, microbus catches fire in Uttara

A police pickup van has caught on fire in front of the Ramna Police Station in Dhaka’s Kakrail while a fire was sparked on a microbus in the capital’s Uttara.

Both incidents occurred due to mechanical problems, according to police and the Fire Service. No one was hurt in either incident.

A Chinese-made pickup van caught on fire outside Ramna Police Station around 11am on Wednesday. The fire soon gutted the vehicle. The incident occurred as the vehicle was undergoing repairs, according to Golam Faruk, chief of the police station.

The OC said the mechanic accidentally connected the two batteries during repairs, causing the fire.

A HiAce microbus caught on fire in the Jashim Uddin area of Dhaka’s Uttara around 7am on Wednesday.

Rafi Al Faruk, duty officer at the Fire Service Control Room, said that two units of the Fire Service rushed to the scene when the fire was reported. The blaze was sparked by the engine overheating, he said.