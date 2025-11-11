NCP will participate in election independently, not join any alliance: Hasnat

Hasnat Abdullah, chief organiser of the National Citizen Party's southern region, has announced his party’s plan to contest the forthcoming national election independently and not to join any political alliance.

“The NCP will not join any alliance; it will contest the election independently. Many people willing to see reforms want to join us. We will form an alliance with those who believe in Bangladesh, July, and stand against extortionists, tender manipulators, and terrorism.”

He made these remarks on Monday night at a coordination meeting organised by the Chandpur District NCP at the Chandpur Shilpakala Academy.

“The parliamentary election will be held through ballot papers. If we can get even 500 votes without spending any money in the election in which people participate, it will mean a lot to NCP. We will accept whatever decision the people make.”

Criticising the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, the former Anti-discrimination Student Movement leader said: “The BNP has drifted hundreds of miles away from the ideals of Ziaur Rahman, but those who will uphold his ideals are welcome in the NCP. Hybrid leaders have hijacked the BNP.”

He said his party would embrace BNP’s good minds who are not involved in any criminal activities.

“Those who truly believe in Ziaur Rahman’s ideals can never be involved in extortion,” he said.

Hasnat reiterated the demand to implement the July National Charter order before the election.

“This cannot be a partial order or a mere ordinance. It must be an official order, and that order has to be given by Muhammad Yunus,” he said.

Hasnat was not happy with the size of the crowd present at the meeting. He warned his party members against feuding. He said having fewer people with good minds in the party would be far better than having a large crowd of people who cannot stay together.

The NCP foresaw a good election but criticised those who preferred bullets to ballots.

Referring to a door-to-door anti-NCP campaign, Hasnat called on everyone to stay vigilant against any move to foil the election.