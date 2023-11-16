More rain likely as ‘weak’ cyclone may form over Bay of Bengal

The deep low pressure system over the Bay of Bengal may intensify into a cyclone at midnight and bring more rain, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department says.
“Even if it intensifies into a cyclone, it’ll be a weak one. We’re not sure if wind speeds will rise to 50-70 kilometres per hour. It may weaken even before becoming a cyclone as clouds have already formed,” meteorologist Bazlur Rashid said on Thursday evening.
If the cyclone forms, it will be called Midhili, a name given by the Maldives, he said.
“But no matter if a cyclone forms or not, it will rain tonight and the whole day tomorrow.”
He said different regions in the country were experiencing 5-10 millimetres of rainfall because of the clouds.
The rain under the influence of the deep depression will play a supporting role in the arrival of winter across the country, according to meteorologist Kazi Jebunnesa.
“Depressions like this are usual in Bangladesh ahead of winter because of the geographic location. The sun slowly moves to the south at this time of the year, which leads to the formation of depressions,” she said.
Dinajpur, Rangpur, Panchagarh and outlying areas are already experiencing chilly weather, according to her.
The meteorologist also forecast November rain across the country a few days after the depression clears up.
Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas, according to the Met Office.
Maximum sustained wind speed within 48 km of the deep depression centre is about 50 kph, rising to 60 kph in gusts, it said in a special bulletin.
The sea will remain rough near the depression centre. The Met Office advised the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra to hoist cautionary signal No. 3.
All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and the deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice. They are also advised not to venture deep into the sea.