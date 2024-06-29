2 boys drown in Habiganj pond

They slipped from the steps and fell into the deep waters of the pond

Two children have died while bathing in a pond after a football match in Ajmiriganj Upazila of Habiganj.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon in Badolpur Union, according to Md Dalim Ahmed, chief of Ajmiriganj Police Station.

The dead children have been identified as Proloy Das, 7, and Surjo Das, 6, both from the same village.

OC Dalim, citing local residents, said after playing football in the field with other children in the afternoon, Proloy and Surjo went to take a bath in the nearby pond.

"At one point during their bath, Proloy and Surjo slipped from the steps and fell into the deep waters of the pond. The other children raised the alarm, drawing the attention of the locals," said OC Dalim.

Locals rescued them from the pond and took them to the Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared them dead, he added.

OC Dalim said the bodies have been retrieved, and a post-mortem report is being prepared.

Their families have applied to take the bodies without a post-mortem examination.