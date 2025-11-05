Government declares Halda River ‘Fish Heritage’, bans fishing and waste disposal

The government has declared the Halda River, a natural breeding ground for carp and home to the endangered Gangetic dolphin, as a “Fish Heritage” site.

A gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock on Wednesday confirmed the declaration, putting an immediate ban on fishing and waste discharge in the river from the same day.

The order also prohibits fishing in 17 canals connected to the Halda between February and July each year, during the fish breeding season.

According to the gazette, the 94km-long Halda River flows through the Upazilas of Ramgarh and Manikchari in Khagrachhari district, and Fatikchhari, Raozan, Hathazari and the city’s Panchlaish in Chattogram district.

The heritage zone covers nearly 9,308 hectares of land along 93,612 plots, extending from Hasuk Para hills in Ramgarh to the confluence with the Karnaphuli River at Mohora in Chattogram.

The ministry said the move aims to ensure “better” environmental and ecological management.

It added that the boundaries and regulations may be revised or expanded in future if necessary.

The gazette imposed 16 specific restrictions effective from Wednesday, including:

• No form of fishing or capture of aquatic species will be allowed, except for annual egg collection during the breeding season under the Department of Fisheries’ supervision.

• Activities that harm habitats of fish or wildlife are banned.

• No actions may alter the natural land or water characteristics of the river.

• Any activities harmful to fish, dolphins, or other aquatic animals are forbidden.

• Discharge of household, industrial, or liquid waste into the river is prohibited.

• The river’s bends cannot be cut or straightened under any circumstances.

• Fishing in the 17 connected canals will be banned from February to July each year.

• No new rubber or concrete dams can be built on the Halda River or its connected canals.

• Establishing new water treatment plants or irrigation projects to extract river water requires prior approval from the Halda River Fish Heritage Monitoring Committee.

• Domestic or foreign research involving the river’s water, fish, or biodiversity cannot be conducted without the committee’s approval.

• The natural flow of water must not be obstructed to preserve the fish’s pre-breeding migration routes.

• Heavy engine-driven vessels, including sand and cargo carriers or dredgers, cannot operate year-round between the Karnaphuli estuary and Nazirhat Bridge (the sanctuary area).

• Leasing of sand fields and sand extraction using dredgers are strictly banned.

• Tobacco cultivation in the river basin area is prohibited.

• The use of harmful pesticides or agrochemicals on farmland in the basin area is prohibited.

• Establishment of brick kilns near the riverbanks is strictly forbidden.