Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 06, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Government declares Halda River ‘Fish Heritage’, bans fishing and waste disposal

Gazette outlines 16 restrictions to protect the river’s ecosystem and Gangetic dolphins

Halda declared ‘Fish Heritage’

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 05 Nov 2025, 10:50 PM

Updated : 05 Nov 2025, 10:50 PM

Related Stories
AL urges UN to halt election support
AL urges UN to halt election support
Fire breaks out in 14-storey building in Mohammadpur
Fire breaks out in 14-storey building in Mohammadpur
European pressure mounts for Airbus sale
European pressure mounts for Airbus sale
5 die in bus-microbus crash in Chakaria
5 die in bus-microbus crash in Chakaria
Read More
Brooklyn cheers Mamdani’s mayoral victory
Brooklyn cheers Mamdani’s mayoral victory
Hamas to return hostage body amid Gaza airstrikes
Hamas to return hostage body amid Gaza airstrikes
Local handset makers promise prices ‘won’t rise’
Local handset makers promise prices ‘won’t rise’
Govt slates attack on BNP candidate
Govt slates attack on BNP candidate
Read More
Opinion

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions

Nasim Firdaus

Diplomacy in a fractious world
Diplomacy in a fractious world
Read More