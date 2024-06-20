The Higher Secondary Certificate exams were previously scheduled to begin nationwide on Jun 30

Bangladesh suspends HSC exams in Sylhet Division until Jul 8 due to flooding

The Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent exams have been suspended for the Sylhet Division until Jul 8 due to ongoing flooding in the region.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee on Thursday, said Tapan Kumar Sarkar, committee chief and chairman of the Dhaka Education Board.

The HSC and equivalent exams were previously scheduled to begin nationwide on Jun 30.

A decision was taken to only suspend the public exams in the Sylhet Division, Sarkar said.

The exams in the division will be held according to the regular schedule from Jul 9, he said.

