Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 27, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

DNCC demolishes parts of Sadeeq Agro for canal encroachment

According to one of the employees of Sadeeq Agro, the company does not own the land

DNCC demolishes parts of Sadeeq Agro for canal encroachment

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 27 Jun 2024, 03:25 PM

Updated : 27 Jun 2024, 03:25 PM

Related Stories
ICSF slates UK Supreme Court’s position on Mueen-Uddin’s conviction
ICSF slates UK Supreme Court’s position on Mueen-Uddin’s conviction
Heavy rainfall forecast across Bangladesh
Heavy rainfall forecast across Bangladesh
CID busts sex trafficking ring targeting women
CID busts sex trafficking ring targeting women
What the Pentagon has said on Aziz Ahmed’s travel ban
What the Pentagon has said on Aziz Ahmed’s travel ban
Read More
Taiwan warns against travel to China after execution threat
Taiwan warns against travel to China after execution threat
Myanmar junta still able to access weapons, money overseas: UN
Myanmar junta still able to access weapons, money overseas: UN
Train rape: Another arrest as food service suspended
Train rape: Another arrest as food service suspended
Deaths at Hajj show challenge of shielding pilgrims from lethal climate
Deaths at Hajj show challenge of shielding pilgrims from lethal climate
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More