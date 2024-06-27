DNCC demolishes parts of Sadeeq Agro for canal encroachment

According to one of the employees of Sadeeq Agro, the company does not own the land

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has conducted an eviction drive on Sadeeq Agro, an animal farm that illegally encroached on the Ramchandra Canal in the capital’s Mohammadpur area.

On Thursday afternoon, the DNCC demolished sections of the farm, which is known for its million-dollar cows and goats worth Tk 1.5 million.

Mutakabbir Ahmed, the zonal executive magistrate of DNCC Zone 5, led the eviction drive.

“Structures built illegally on the site of the canal will be demolished. A part of the Sadeeq Agro farm has been built illegally over the canal. The parts encroaching on the canal area are being demolished,” said Mutakabbir.

During the eviction drive, the owner of the farm was not seen on the site. The company also refused to talk about the eviction with reporters.

However, according to an employee of Sadeeq Agro, the company does not own the land, but the owner is renting it for his establishment.

On Wednesday night, Sadeeq Agro transported several cows and temporary structures from the farm upon hearing news of an eviction drive.

Imran Hossain, the owner of Sadeeq Agro farm, is the president of the Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association (BDFA), an organisation for cattle farmers.

Recently, a Facebook post of a young man named Ifat, with family ties to former NBR official Matiur Rahman, went viral after he attempted to buy a goat worth Tk 1.5 million from Sadeeq Agro farm ahead of Eid-al-Azha.

Later, the ACC ordered a probe into the corruption allegations against Matiur, who has now been removed from his NBR post.