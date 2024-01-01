    বাংলা

    Nobel Laureate Yunus, 3 others get 6 months in jail for violations of labour law

    The Grameen Telecom chairman and three other executives at the company were also fined a total of Tk 30,000

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM
    Updated : 1 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM

    A Dhaka court has sentenced Grameen Telecom Chairman Muhammad Yunus and three other executives of the company to six months in jail over labour law violations.

    Judge Sheikh Marina Sultana of the Dhaka Third Labour Court delivered the verdict in the case on Monday.

    The three other suspects in the case are Grameen Telecom Managing Director Ashraful Hasan and directors Nurjahan Begum and Md Shahjahan.

    The court also fined them Tk 5,000 on one charge and Tk 25,000 on another charge. A failure to pay the first fine will be punished by 10 days in jail, while a failure to pay the second will result in another 15 days in jail.

    In the 84-page verdict, the judge found the charges against the accused were proven. However, the four convicts in the case were granted bail for one month on condition of appeal and will not need to go to prison immediately.

    Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun, representing the defence, said in his immediate reaction to the verdict that they had not received justice and will challenge the decision with a higher court.

    On Sept 9, 2021, Yunus and three others were named in a case filed against Grameen Communications with a labour court by Labour Inspector Arifuzzaman of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments.

    They were accused of failing to provide employees with appointment letters, get work schedules approved by the authorities, and submit annual and half-yearly returns.

    The court concluded the hearing of the arguments from both sides on Dec 24. It then set Jan 1 for the verdict.

    RELATED STORIES
    Nobel Laureate Yunus awaits verdict in labour law case
    Yunus awaits verdict in labour law case
    The Grameen Telecom chairman is among four accused of violations of the labour law
    High Court scraps profit-sharing order for ex-Grameen Kalyan employees
    HC scraps profit-sharing order for ex-Grameen Kalyan employees
    Workers can still take their case to the labour court, according to a lawyer
    Depositions begin in labour law case against Nobel Laureate Yunus
    Depositions begin in labour law case against Yunus
    The state began presenting its arguments in a case over the violation of labour laws
    ‘We may make mistakes as we’re no angels,’ says Yunus after labour court hearing
    We may make mistakes as we’re no angels: Yunus
    He says if some mistakes occurred, they were unintentional

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India