Nobel Laureate Yunus, 3 others get 6 months in jail for violations of labour law

A Dhaka court has sentenced Grameen Telecom Chairman Muhammad Yunus and three other executives of the company to six months in jail over labour law violations.

Judge Sheikh Marina Sultana of the Dhaka Third Labour Court delivered the verdict in the case on Monday.

The three other suspects in the case are Grameen Telecom Managing Director Ashraful Hasan and directors Nurjahan Begum and Md Shahjahan.

The court also fined them Tk 5,000 on one charge and Tk 25,000 on another charge. A failure to pay the first fine will be punished by 10 days in jail, while a failure to pay the second will result in another 15 days in jail.

In the 84-page verdict, the judge found the charges against the accused were proven. However, the four convicts in the case were granted bail for one month on condition of appeal and will not need to go to prison immediately.