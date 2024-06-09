Chinese man, Bangladeshi wife detained in Dhaka on human trafficking charges

They are accused of trafficking Bangladeshis to China with the false promise of a better life

Police have arrested a Chinese man and his Bangladeshi wife in Dhaka on charges of human trafficking with promises of a better life in China.

The law enforcers also rescued three teenage girls and two young men during the operation launched after two of the girls had gone missing in Khagrachhari earlier this month.

The man, identified as 34-year old Xiao Suiwe was arrested and the five were rescued in Uttara on Saturday, while his wife Sumi Chakma Heli, whose age could not be confirmed, was apprehended in Bashundhara on Sunday.

Mukta Dhar, superintendent of police at Khagrachhari district, said at a press conference on Sunday evening that the families filed separate general diaries after the two girls went missing on Jun 2.

Police tracked them with the help of technology to a luxury flat at Horizontal apartment building in Uttara-12.

The other girl and the two young men were from Rangamati and they were handed to Rangamati police, said Mukta.

She said they were still searching for Sumi, and later confirmed the woman was held in Bashundhara.

Sumi’s husband was taken to the Khagrachhari Judicial Magistrate’s Court.