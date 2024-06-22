Father, son killed, mother hospitalised after Bagerhat road crash

The accident involving a bus and a motorcycle occurred on the Bagerhat-Khulna Highway, police say

A father and son have been killed after a head-on collision between a bus and a motorcycle in Bagerhat’s Fakirhat Upazila. The child’s mother was also injured in the accident.

The accident occurred in the Dharer Bridge area on the Bagerhat-Khulna Highway around 8am on Saturday, said Mizanur Rahman, chief of Fakirhat Highway Police Station.

The dead were identified as Khalilur Rahman, 42, and his one-and-a-half-year-old son.

Khalilur’s wife Minu Begum, 37, has been admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital with injuries.

The bus was heading to Bagerhat when it crashed head-on into the motorcycle, killing the two on the spot, police said, citing witnesses.

The bus has been seized and the bodies sent to the Bagerhat District Hospital for autopsy, OC Mizanur added.