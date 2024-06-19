Teesta-Dudhkumar above danger levels, water surging Dharla-Brahmaputra

The WDB warns that a potential short-term flooding situation is likely in Kurigram due to the swelling of the rivers

Two of the main rivers in Kurigram – Teesta and Dudhkumar – are flowing above the danger level due to mountain runoff and incessant heavy downpours.

The waters of the Dharla and Brahmaputra rivers, which have continued to surge, are nearing their danger point.

A short-term flooding situation is likely in Kurigram due to the surge of water in all rivers in the next 24 hours, said Rafsan Jani, acting sub-divisional engineer at the Flood Forecast and Warning Centre of the Kurigram Water Development Board office.

The water of the Dudhkumar and Teesta rivers has increased by 22 cm and 42 cm at the Pateshwari and Kawnia points respectively. This pushes the Dudhkumar to flow 9 cm above the danger level and Teesta to flow 15 cm above the danger point, according to the data provided by the local BWDB.

However, the water of the Dharla River rose 46 cm at the Setu Point and the Brahmaputra rose 32 cm at the Noonkhawa Point, inching closer to the danger point.

Kurigram's Rajarhat Agricultural Meteorological Office said the district saw 162 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours. There is a possibility of similar rainfall for the next few days.

Meanwhile, floodwater has begun to enter 12 villages in the district’s Rajarhat and Nageshwari Upazilas as the Dudhkumar and Teesta are flowing above their danger points.

In addition, a sharp rise in the water of the Brahmaputra and Teesta rivers has flooded vegetable farms in the low-lying areas of the Sadar Upazila and caused river erosion at several points in Chilmari Upazila.

Joynal Sheikh, a farmer from Panchgachi village in Sadar Upazila, said: “The pointed gourds I planted on 15 decimals of land have been inundated. I will have to rack up a huge loss.”

Char Kurigram resident Shimul Mia said, “The river water has risen since Tuesday night. The road in front of my house has been inundated, causing travel difficulties.”

Rakibul Hasan, the executive engineer at the local WDB, said: “A potential short-term flood situation is likely in the next 24-48 hours due to a rapid rise of river water due to heavy rain upstream and in different parts of the country.”

Aminul Islam of the district’s Relief and Rehabilitation Office said they have prepared Tk 1.2 million in cash, 252 metric tonnes of GR rice, and 279 bundles of corrugated metal sheets to meet peoples’ needs. Several boats have also been prepared for rescue operations.