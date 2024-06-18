Kurigram braces for short-term floods

The district has had 115mm of rainfall in the past 12 hours since Monday night

The Bangladesh Water Development Board has warned of potential short-term floods in Kurigram district within the next 24-48 hours.

This warning comes as the water levels of 15 rivers in the area continue to rise due to the onrush of water from upstream and heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the Brahmaputra, Dharla, Dudhkumar, and Teesta rivers flowing through the district have begun to rise, submerging chars, islands, and low-lying areas along their banks.

This has increased fear of flooding among residents living along the riverside.

"Kurigram has had continuous rainfall in recent days. Heavy rainfall upstream in India is also expected to flow into Bangladesh through various rivers," said Rafsan Jani, sub-divisional engineer of the Kurigram WDB office in a Tuesday press release.

Among them, the Dharla River at the second Sheikh Hasina Dharla Bridge point in Phulbari Upazila is currently flowing 27cm below the danger level, and at the Dharla Bridge point, it is 1.06cm below.

The Teesta River at Kaunia Rail Bridge point is flowing 19cm below the danger level, while the Dudhkumar River at Pateshwari Sonahat Bridge point in Bhurungamari Upazila is 5cm below.

In Nageshwari Upazila, the Brahmaputra River at Nunkhawa point is flowing 1.23cm below the danger level, and at the Chilmari River Port point, it is 1.45cm below.

Rakibul Hasan, executive engineer at the local BWDB, warned that if the water continues to rise, the Teesta River at Kaunia, Dudhkumar River at Pateshwari, and Dharla River at Taluk Shimulbari may exceed their danger levels in the next 24-48 hours.

Subal Chandra Sarkar, chief of Kurigram's Rajarhat Agricultural Meteorological Office, said the district received 115mm of rainfall in the past 12 hours since Monday night. There is a possibility of similar rainfall for the next two days.

River erosion has also been reported at 15 points in Rajarhat, Ulipur, Chilmari, Rowmari, and Rajirpur Upazila.

Motiar Rahman, a resident living along the banks of the Dharla River in Kurigram, said: "My pointed gourd fields have been inundated by the rising waters of the Dharla. Now, all the plants will perish."

"If there was no water now, I could have made a profit by selling pointed guards. But this time the crops will be severely damaged due to the untimely rise of water.”

Aslam, who lives along the banks of the Teesta in Rajarhat, said: "The water level of the river has risen due to heavy rains. Many almond fields in the Char (river island) have been destroyed. I can't even bring home the nuts. Everything is submerged on the charland. Almond farmers are now in despair.”

However, the district administration has made flood preparations, said Deputy Commissioner Saidul Arif.