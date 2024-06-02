Bangladesh will befriend countries that aid its development, says Hasina

Bangladesh wants peace and not wars, she said

Bangladesh will befriend those countries that help in its journey towards development, says Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The prime minister made the remarks after handing out awards to the winners of a one-minute video competition titled 'Amar Chokhe Bangabandhu' on Sunday.

"We don't need to see what kind of relationship countries have with each other but focus on Bangladesh's development. We’ll befriend those who help us in our development. This is how we're moving forward," Hasina said.

Bangladesh wants peace instead of war, she said, adding that the country would continue to pursue that philosophy.

She urged everyone to remain vigilant and ensure that no one could restrain Bangladesh.

"All of us need to be vigilant so we don’t become a beggar nation as we did after Aug 15, 1975. We must push the country forward."

The prime minister said the new generation should learn from history and prepare themselves for the future. "This is the era of science, technology and knowledge. I would tell the youth in our country that we can't develop ourselves or the nation without attaining knowledge."

People in Bangladesh must find the right path to keep pace with the world, the prime minister said. "And that can never happen without education. Education is the only way to free a country from poverty. It is the biggest achievement in life."

She said the young people must see that the spirit of the Liberation War is not lost. Bangladesh should live with dignity and never ask anyone for alms, Hasina said.

"No one respects a beggar nation. We were made into one after 1975," Hasina said. The prime minister also said that the country’s history had once been distorted.

"But now everyone knows the truth."