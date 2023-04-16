    বাংলা

    Dozens injured as Sonar Bangla Express hits goods train in Cumilla

    The Dhaka-bound Sonar Bangla Express from Chattogram hits a goods train

    Cumilla Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 April 2023, 02:18 PM
    Updated : 16 April 2023, 02:18 PM

    Dozens of people have been injured in an accident involving Sonar Bangla Express train in Cumilla.

    Five compartments of the Dhaka-bound passenger train from Chattogram derailed after it hit a goods train from behind at Hasanpur Railway Station in Nangalkot around 6:30pm on Saturday.

    Tareque Mohammad Imran, a divisional traffic officer of Bangladesh Railway, said they received reports of injuries, but no deaths.

    Nangalkot Station Master Jamal Hossain said two compartments of the goods train also went off tracks after the accident.

    He said nearly 50 people were injured in the accident and they were rushed to local health facilities.

    Hasanpur station master could not be reached for comments.

    Jamal said a rescue train from Laksam was on its way to the scene.

